After a rainy Thanksgiving, Black Friday appears poised to offer more of the same wet and windy conditions, with gusts to 22 mph in some locations and highs around 50. Forecasters say the rain might diminish later Friday night, with lows in the upper 30s. Saturday should be partly sunny, with highs around 50.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Rain. High near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: Showers likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Corvallis
Friday: Rain. High near 51. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: Showers likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Lebanon
Friday: Rain. High near 49. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: Showers, mainly before 10 p.m. Low around 39. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.