Sunshine is in the mid-valley's forecast for the next week or so, and Friday is no exception, with sunny skies and highs around 66. Mostly clear skies tonight, with lows near 40. Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny, with highs Saturday near 59 and Sunday around 65.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.