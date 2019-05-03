Forecasters expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Friday, with highs near 70. Friday night should be clear, with lows dipping to around 41. And the weekend should bring two more days of sunshine, with highs in the mid-70s both days.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming north-northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming north-northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northeast after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.