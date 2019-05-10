Forecasters expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Friday, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. A red flag warning of fire danger remains in place for 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., but the high winds originally forecast for Friday have eased off somewhat. Friday night should be clear, with lows around 52. The weekend will be sunny, with highs around 86 on Saturday and around 77 on Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 6 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light west southwest wind.
Lebanon
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind.