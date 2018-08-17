Forecasters say Friday will be sunny throughout the mid-valley, but not quite as hot as recent days, with highs expected in the mid-80s. Friday night will be clear, with lows around 53. And the weekend should be sunny, with highs in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday and widespread haze returning by Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light north northeast wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
