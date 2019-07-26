Forecasters expect another sunny summer day for the mid-valley on Friday, with highs around 90 and calm winds. Look for increasing clouds Friday night, with lows falling into the upper 50s. The weekend should be sunny, but a little cooler, with highs in the lower 80s both days.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.
Corvallis
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind.