Forecasters expect sunny skies Friday throughout the mid-valley, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Friday night will be clear, with lows dipping to near 49. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, with highs near 80.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 49. North wind around 9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 8 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 50. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.