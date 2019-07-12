Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Friday, with highs in the mid-80s. Friday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows around 59. The weekend is shaping up to be partly sunny, with highs both days in the mid-80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light north northwest wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.