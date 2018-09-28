Forecasters expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Friday, with highs in the lower 80s. Friday night should be partly cloudy, with lows around 51. And Saturday is predicted to be partly sunny and cooler, with highs around 69 and a slight chance of showers Saturday night.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light north northwest wind.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light north northwest wind.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.