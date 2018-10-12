Forecasters expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Friday, with highs around 70. Friday night should be clear, with temperatures falling into the lower 40s. Saturday is shaping up as sunny but windy, with highs around 72 and gusts in some locations up to 30 mph. Sunday should be sunny, with highs in the 70s but with less wind than on Saturday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 42. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 41. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.