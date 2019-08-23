Forecasters expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Friday, with highs around 83. Friday night should be clear, with lows around 54. Saturday and Sunday should be sunny, with highs around 80 both days.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.