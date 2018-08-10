Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Friday, but the news is that the highs will be in the mid-80s, instead of the 90s the area has endured over recent days. Expect increasing clouds tonight, with lows near 59 and a slight chance of showers. As for the weekend, Saturday should begin with cloud cover, and will gradually become sunny, with highs around 78. Sunday should be sunny, with highs in the mid-80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Widespread haze before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Widespread haze before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: Widespread haze before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 59. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest in the evening.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 7 to 13 mph.
