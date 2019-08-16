{{featured_button_text}}
Forecasters say Friday throughout the mid-valley should be sunny, but not quite as warm as in recent days, with a high around 80. Increasing clouds and breezy Friday night, with lows in the mid-50s and gusts to 20 mph. Saturday should be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s; Sunday should be mostly sunny, with highs around 80.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 79. North northwest wind around 7 mph.

Corvallis

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north northwest. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind around 6 mph.

Lebanon

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

