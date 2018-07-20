Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Powell Butte Sunset 7-20-18
Forecasters expect Friday to be sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs in the lower 80s and winds gusting to 21 mph in some locations. Weekend weather should be sunny, with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday and rising into the 90s on Sunday. Both Monday and Tuesday could see temperatures approaching 100.

Here are your updated forecasts:

Albany

Friday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Corvallis

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Lebanon

Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light north northwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

