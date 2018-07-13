The mid-valley's hot spell continues, with forecasters saying highs Friday will be around 92 under sunny skies with winds gusting to 18 mph. Friday night should be clear, with lows in the mid-50s. Saturday will be sunny, with highs around 90, and Sunday's highs will be in the upper 90s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light north northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light north northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.