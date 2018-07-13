Subscribe for 17¢ / day
The mid-valley's hot spell continues, with forecasters saying highs Friday will be around 92 under sunny skies with winds gusting to 18 mph. Friday night should be clear, with lows in the mid-50s. Saturday will be sunny, with highs around 90, and Sunday's highs will be in the upper 90s. 

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light north northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Corvallis

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Lebanon

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light north northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

