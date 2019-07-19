Forecasters expect sunny and breezy conditions on Friday throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 80 and winds gusting up to 24 mph in some locations. Friday night should be clear, with lows around 53 and winds gusting up to 23 mph. Your weekend outlook calls for sunny skies and highs around 85 both days.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 8 to 10 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind around 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light north northwest wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.