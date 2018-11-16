The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued air quality advisories for much of Oregon, including the mid-valley. Smoke from local wood stoves and other sources have combined to create unhealthy air quality in many parts of the region.
The National Weather Service expects winds to clear smoke from the region beginning Friday evening.
Local smoke levels can rise and fall rapidly, depending on fire activity and weather factors including wind direction.
View current air quality conditions at DEQ`s Air Quality Index (https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map) or by downloading the OregonAir app on smartphones.
The Oregon Health Authority has these tips for residents of affected communities to avoid health problems during smoky conditions, including:
• Avoid strenuous outdoor activities when air quality is unhealthy.
• People with heart or lung problems, as well as young children, are especially vulnerable and are advised to stay indoors while smoke levels are high.
• True high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) and non-ozone producing electrostatic precipitator (ESP) air cleaners and filters can help keep indoor air cleaner.
• Reduce other sources of indoor smoke. Avoid burning cigarettes and candles; using gas, propane, wood-burning stoves and furnaces; cooking; and vacuuming.
• People with heart disease or lung diseases such as asthma should follow their health care providers advice about prevention and treatment of symptoms.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: Areas of dense fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light north wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 3 to 7 mph.