Forecasters expect showers throughout the mid-valley on Friday, with a chance of thunderstorms after 11 a.m. and highs around 62. More showers are expected late Friday night, with lows near 45. Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs around 72. Sunday should be sunny and warmer, with highs in the lower 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 63. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light north northeast wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 62. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.
Saturday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Friday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 62. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: A 40 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.
Saturday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. Light north northeast wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.