Forecasters expect rain throughout the mid-valley on Friday, with highs around 57. Conditions should be mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows around 42. The weekend should be mostly cloudy, with highs around 55 both days.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Rain, mainly before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers after 11 a.m. High near 57. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light south wind.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Friday: Rain, mainly before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers after 11 a.m. High near 57. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Friday: Rain before 11 a.m., then showers likely until 4 p.m. High near 56. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: A 20% chance of showers before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind.