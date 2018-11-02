Forecasters expect a rainy, windy Friday throughout the mid-valley, with gusts as high as 22 mph in some locations and highs in the lower 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night, with fog around midnight and lows in the mid-40s. Saturday will be partly sunny, with highs around 60, but rain is likely on Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Rain before 11 a.m. High near 64. South wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Friday: Rain before 11 a.m. High near 63. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 60. Light south wind.
Lebanon
Friday: Rain before 11 a.m. High near 63. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 60. Light south wind.