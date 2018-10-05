Forecasters are calling for a rainy, windy Friday throughout the mid-valley, with gusts to 24 mph in some locations and highs around 57. Rainy conditions will continue Friday night, with lows around 51. Saturday brings a chance of more rain, with highs around 65; Sunday should be partly sunny.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Rain. High near 57. Light south wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: Rain. Low around 51. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Rain. High near 56. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: Rain. Low around 51. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: Rain, mainly after 11 a,m. High near 57. Light south southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night: Rain. Low around 51. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.