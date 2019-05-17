Showers and windy conditions are likely throughout the mid-valley on Friday, forecasters say, with gusts up to 24 mph and highs around 60. Friday night should be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and lows around 47. There's a 50-50 chance of showers on Saturday, with highs near 67. Sunday could be partly sunny, with highs around 65.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Corvallis
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lebanon
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.