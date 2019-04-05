Forecasters expect Friday to be wet and windy throughout the mid-valley, with highs near 56 and winds gusting up to 28 mph in some locations. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, with gusty winds and lows near 43. Saturday should bring more rainy and windy conditions, with highs near 57; Sunday should be rainy, but not as windy.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Rain before 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday: Rain. High near 58. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Friday: Rain before 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 56. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Rain. High near 57. Breezy, with a light southeast wind becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Friday: Rain before 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday: Rain. High near 57. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.