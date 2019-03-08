Forecasters say rain and snow showers are likely Friday throughout the mid-valley, but little accumulation is expected. Highs should be around 44 Friday. There's a 50-50 chance of showers on Friday night, with temperatures in the lower 30s. The weekend should be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then rain showers. High near 44. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday night: A chance of rain showers before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Corvallis
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then rain showers. High near 44. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday night: Rain showers likely before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. North-northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Lebanon
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then rain showers. High near 43. South-southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday night: Rain showers likely before 10 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday: Patchy fog and a chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 46. East wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.