Forecasters expect rain throughout the mid-valley on Friday, with highs in the lower 60s. Rain is likely Friday night as well, with lows dropping to around 49. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday, with highs in the mid-60s. Showers are likely on Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Rain. High near 62. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night: Rain likely before 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A 30 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 64. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Friday: Rain. High near 62. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night: Rain likely before 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A 30 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Friday: Rain. High near 61. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday night: Rain likely before 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.