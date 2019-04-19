Forecasters expect rain after 11 a.m. Friday throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 63. Mostly cloudy tonight, with a 40% chance of rain and lows in the mid-40s. Saturday will begin with mostly cloudy skies, but those should clear as the day progresses, leading to mostly sunny conditions and a high in the lower 60s. Easter Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid-60s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Rain likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: A 40% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 44. North-northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Friday: Rain likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: A 40% chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 45. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Friday: Rain likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: A 50% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 62. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.