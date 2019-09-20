Forecasters expect patches of morning fog on Friday, but say those should give way to mostly sunny skies and highs near 68. Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows around 52. Mostly sunny and 73 on Saturday, but rain is in the forecast for Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m., then isolated showers. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.