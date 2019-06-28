Forecasters say Friday should be mostly sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 73, but also expect patches of fog before 8 a.m. and isolated showers. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night, with lows around 52 and a chance of patchy fog after midnight. Saturday will gradually turn sunny, with highs around 76 and Sunday will be partly sunny, with highs around 79.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Isolated showers. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Friday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Isolated showers before 4 p.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday night: Mostly clear, then becoming mostly cloudy toward daybreak, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Friday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Isolated showers before 4 p.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.