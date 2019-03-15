Try 3 months for $3
Daffodil Corner 3-15-19

After the morning fog burns off, forecasters expect sunny skies on Friday throughout the mid-valley, with highs near 60. Friday night should be partly cloudy, with lows around 36. The weekend is shaping up as a sunny one, with highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind.

Corvallis

Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.

Lebanon

Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Managing Editor