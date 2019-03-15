After the morning fog burns off, forecasters expect sunny skies on Friday throughout the mid-valley, with highs near 60. Friday night should be partly cloudy, with lows around 36. The weekend is shaping up as a sunny one, with highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind.
Corvallis
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind.