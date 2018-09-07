Forecasters expect partly sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Friday, with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 70s. Friday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows near 55 and a slight chance of rain. The weekend should be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s, good football weather.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south in the evening.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Corvallis
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.