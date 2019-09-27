Mid-valley skies should be mostly sunny Friday, forecasters say, with highs around 62 and a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy Friday night, with a chance of showers, and lows in the upper 40s. There's a 50-50 chance of showers Saturday, with highs around 59. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs around 58.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: A 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Corvallis
Friday: A 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lebanon
Friday: A 30% chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.