Forecasters say there's a chance of showers throughout the mid-valley on Friday, but otherwise expect mostly sunny skies and highs near 61. Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid-40s. Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-60s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: A 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday night: A 20% chance of showers before 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light and variable wind.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind.
Corvallis
Friday: A 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night: A 20% chance of showers before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Light west southwest wind.
Saturday: Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Friday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Friday night: A 20% chance of showers before 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind.