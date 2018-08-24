Forecasters say Friday will be mostly sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs in the mid-70s, and without the smoke and haze that have marked most of the week. Tonight will be mostly clear, with lows around 50. Saturday will be partly sunny, with highs in the lower 70s. There's a slight chance of rain Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light north northwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light northwest wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.