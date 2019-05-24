Skies should be mostly cloudy Friday, with a chance of showers and highs in the lower 60s, but some locations might get glimpses of the sun. Friday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows around 48. Saturday should be mostly cloudy, with highs near 60. As for the rest of the Memorial Day weekend: Sunday and Monday should be mostly sunny, with highs near 73.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Friday night: A 20% chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Friday: A 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Friday night: A 20% chance of showers after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 60. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Friday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday night: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.