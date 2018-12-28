Forecasters expect Friday to be mostly cloudy throughout the mid-valley, with a 50-50 chance of rain and highs near 46. Friday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows near 40, a chance of rain and patches of fog emerging late. Saturday's forecast calls for rain, with highs near 51. Sunday should be mostly cloudy, with highs around 48.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind around 7 mph.
Friday night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 51. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Friday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Friday night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday: Areas of fog after 10 a.m. Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 51. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Friday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South southeast wind around 8 mph.
Saturday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Rain, mainly after 4 p.m. High near 50. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.