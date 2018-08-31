Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the mid-valley on Friday morning, but say the clouds will clear away, leading to sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. Clear conditions tonight, with lows around 51. Saturday should be sunny, with highs around 78 — and that pattern should hold for the remainder of the Labor Day weekend.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. Light north wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. Light north wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 76. Light north wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 50. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.