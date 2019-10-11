Forecasters expect patches of frost Friday morning and then sunny skies throughout the mid-valley, with highs near 65. Friday night should be partly cloudy, with lows around 40. Saturday and Sunday should be partly sunny, with highs in the low 60s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. North wind around 6 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind.
Corvallis
Friday: Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. North northeast wind around 6 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Friday: Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Light and variable wind.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind.