Forecasters expect patches of morning frost on Friday, and sunny skies with highs near 58 afterward. Clear tonight, with lows around 34. Sunny this weekend, with highs in the upper 50s both days.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 34. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Patchy frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 35. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: Patchy frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 33. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.