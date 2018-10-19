Expect patches of morning fog Friday throughout the mid-valley, forecasters say, but sunny skies afterward, with highs around 73. Increasing clouds tonight, with fog after midnight, and lows around 43. Skies will gradually turn sunny on Saturday, with highs around 72.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 43. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 44. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.