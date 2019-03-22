Forecasters expect patches of morning fog in the mid-valley, and then rain, with highs in the mid-50s on Friday. Friday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows near 41. Saturday could bring additional rain, and highs around 56. Sunday should be mostly sunny, with highs in the lower 60s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 57. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight.
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Corvallis
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 55. Light southwest wind becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight.
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Lebanon
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 56. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.