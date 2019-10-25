Forecasters expect patchy fog throughout the mid-valley on Friday morning, but that should give way to partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s. There's a slight chance of showers late Friday night, but otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 30s. Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny and breezy, with highs in the upper 50s and winds gusting to 20 mph.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: A 20% chance of showers before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming north 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: A 20% chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light east northeast wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light northwest wind.
Friday night: A 20% chance of showers before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.