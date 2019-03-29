Forecasters expect a bit of a mixed bag from Friday's weather, starting with patchy morning fog. There's a chance of showers, mainly this afternoon, but we also should get partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s. Partly cloudy tonight, with lows around 40. Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs around 66. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs around 62.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers until 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers until 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers until 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.