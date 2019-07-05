Forecasters expect to see clouds throughout the mid-valley on Friday morning, but say that skies should gradually clear. Friday's highs should be near 77. Increasing clouds Friday night, with lows dropping to around 54 and winds gusting to 21 mph in some locations. As for the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday after a cloudy start, with highs in the mid-70s, and partly sunny conditions on Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the evening.
Saturday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 76. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.