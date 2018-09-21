Forecasters say Friday will be partly sunny throughout the mid-valley, with clouds increasing through the day and highs around 76. Rain is likely Friday night, with lows in the mid-50s. Showers are likely Saturday morning, with highs near 70.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 54. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Corvallis
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 55. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Lebanon
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 54. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.