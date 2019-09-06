Forecasters expect a cloudy morning and then gradual clearing across the mid-valley, with highs around 80. Increasing clouds tonight, with lows around 57. Saturday should be cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs around 73. There's a chance of showers on Sunday, with highs around 74.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Patchy drizzle before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Corvallis
Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 73. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: A slight chance of showers between 7 and 8 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Patchy drizzle before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers until 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.