Forecasters expect patches of freezing fog Friday morning, and then increasing clouds throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 45. Rain is likely Friday night, with lows dropping to around 34. Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Rain likely, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: A slight chance of rain before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Corvallis
Friday: A 30 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Rain likely, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: A slight chance of rain before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South southeast wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Lebanon
Friday: Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Rain likely, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. East southeast wind around 8 mph.