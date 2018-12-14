A weather system early next week is expected to bring heavy rain to the Pacific Northwest, prompting worries of minor flooding on Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service office in Portland says.
Weather Service forecasters said that while the details are uncertain, there is potential for 2 to 5 inches of rain in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington Monday night and Tuesday, with the heaviest amounts in the north Oregon Coast Range, the west slopes of the Cascades and the Willapa Hills. Forecasters said sharp rises are likely on rivers draining these areas, and minor flooding is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
The timing and location of heavy rain for this storm are uncertain. If conditions warrant, watches or warnings for specific areas or rivers will be issued.
Weather and river forecasts can be monitored at weather.gov/portland or mobile.weather.gov. Forecasters suggested that people living in or near flood-prone locations review their preparations and plans should flooding develop next week.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 53. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming south southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: Showers likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A 10 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Light south wind.
Corvallis
Friday: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 52. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: Showers likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A 10 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Friday: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 55. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: Showers, mainly before 10 p.m. Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Low around 34. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A 10 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South southeast wind around 7 mph.