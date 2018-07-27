Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Purple Ball 7-27-18
Buy Now

This week's heat advisory finally ended Thursday night, but now the National Weather Service office in Portland has issued an excessive heat watch for the mid-valley beginning Sunday and lasting through Monday evening.

Forecasters said high temperatures from 93 to 101 are expected through the mid-valley Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will be slow to cool Sunday night, forecasters said. Expect temperatures in the mid-70s around midnight, then slowly cooling into the 60s around sunrise in most locations.

The hot temperatures and limited relief overnight will increase chances for heat related illness, especially for sensitive groups and people without access to air conditioning.

Heat stress is also possible for livestock and outdoor pets.

An excessive heat watch is issued when forecasters believe a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures is possible. The excessive heat may trigger heat-related illnesses. Forecasters urged people drink plenty of nonalcoholic beverages available and to stay out of the sunshine as much as possible.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind.

Corvallis

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Lebanon

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Managing Editor

Load comments