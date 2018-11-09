Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Portland are warning of dense fog forming throughout the mid-valley on Friday morning, reducing visibility in some locations to a quarter-mile or less.
In addition, forecasters said, sub-freezing temperatures may result in some slick spots Friday morning.
Forecasters urged drivers to leave extra room between vehicles and reduce speeds, and consider planning extra time for the morning commute.
When the fog lifts, skies should be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-50s Friday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light northwest wind.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Light north wind.
Saturday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light north wind.
Saturday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind.
Saturday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 3 to 8 mph.