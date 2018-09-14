Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Portland say drivers can expect areas of fog throughout the mid-valley during their Friday commute.
Some of the observed fog has been dense, forecasters say, reducing visibility to a quarter-mile or less in some locations.
The fog is expected to linger until an hour or two after sunrise, forecasters said. In the meantime, drivers should be prepared for changing visibility conditions, as fog may make it difficult to see pedestrians or other vehicles.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Friday: Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday: Patchy fog before noon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Friday: Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday: Patchy fog before noon, then a 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.